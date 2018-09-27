Alberto Galassi describes his role as CEO of the entirety of Ferretti Group as being like a family: "I'm a father with many kids all with different personalities. Some are crazy, some are fast, some are classy, some are snobby. It's fun, but to manage a family of this size you need a lot of patience!"

The Ferretti family may be slightly manic with its numerous divisions, however, these divisions have pulled together seamlessly in the last year to produce three new models all over 100 feet in length. "The response has been crazy for these models. We sold 12 of the Dolce Vita Riva models that we presented in May at the F1 in Monaco, as well as five Navetta 42's and two Custom Line 120's.

"These crazy sales have proven to us that Ferretti Group is providing clients with what they want." This is the driving force of what they do, ensuring the clients are at the centre of their work on every occassion.

These amazing figures do indeed prove that Ferretti is onto something with their incredible line-up of models. The company's net-worth last year was 25 million euros last year after taxes, and Galassi is certain that their good fortune will continue and that 2018 will be even more successful: "September has seen a huge ramp-up in orders and interest. If this continues, 2018 will definitely be a year to remember."

Ferretti's success is also due to continue coming thanks to the recent buying out of company Wally - "Wally will add to the Ferretti Group what we don't already have - carbon fibre, sailboats, extreme performance."

Continue on to the video to hear more about the new projects Ferretti is planning on releasing information on in 2019, including plans for a dynamic new family of yachts which we predict being equally as busy for them, as rewarding.