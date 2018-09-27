Maoro Parodi of Fincantieri and Peter Van Geest Design met for the first time three years ago when the concept came into conversation. Peter commented on the 106-metre project, Mirage, as ‘radical’, continuing to say “the yachting industry in general is very conservative, so when we put this concept to paper it’s a ‘bit out there’... it’s technically possible of course but it's has a very unusual philosophy to it".

The welcomed notions of a 'radical design' is to these designers a dose of difference the industry needs. Peter Van Geest continues to describe how the design differs stylistically "this boat completely differs from anything else that's out there".

Pieri believed in Peter's design saying, "I saw innovation in there... We as a company are very keen and very happy to work on something innovative, we spent as a company we spend a lot of time on research and development, so this was a wonderful occasion to work on. We wanted to stimulate our clients' fantasy and ideas with a constant attention to innovation but with a background of an industrial approach".

Honouring the client, their tastes, desires and fantasies is afterall what yachting is about, bringing to life a vision of a life at sea in perfect style and seclusion.

For the collaborators, it was an opportunity to create a design as a synergy with its surroundings, interacting with nature purely a part of its aesthetic. Peter comments, "The idea is to always look at the boat, in its surroundings and see how it can interact with the surroundings. So in Mirage we chose to use mirror surfaces. So when the boat is at sea, the mirror surfaces disappear and you only see the white lines of the exterior”.

On board, Mirage will be capable of accommodating 14 guests across seven cabins, as well as 29 crew, a real charter charmer worth looking out for. As we look forward to the project coming to life, the delivery of Mirage will be due for completion in approximately three years time, three years worth waiting for.