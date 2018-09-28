After getting a feel for the market from attending both the Cannes Yachting Festival and MYS 2018 in a matter of weeks, we asked Hill what his opinion was of the current market: "I think the market is doing a lot better than last year, the Cannes Show is excellent for the Italian shipyards. I've actually just visited 8 Italian shipyards exploring the 50 to 70-metre sector and they seem to be at full capacity."

With a healthy market and opportunities in abundance, Hill Robinson have taken this opportunity to really expand the business and evolve the company with a larger global network.

"We've expanded our aviation division on the Isle of Man, with the delivery of some Viking seaplanes and helicopters this year. this is in addition to opening some new offices in Limassol in Cyprus and Palma de Majorca. This comes on the tail end of our opening of new offices last year in Palm Beach Florida and here in Monaco."

Despite the huge growth and evolution of Hill Robinson, the brokerage market has seen several changes in recent years thanks to the politics of prominent countries, as well as new yachting legislations. We asked Hill how he felt this had impacted the business and the market as a whole, to which he said: "Sadly there is no escaping politics and politics impacts every part of our business, whether you are in Europe or America. There is no escaping the new US sanctions that have been put in place, which has negatively affected some Russian clients."

Despite these altercations, overall Hill feels that the market is doing well and will continue to get stronger in the coming months:"The market is expanding, which you can see in the growth of the Monaco Yacht Show this year, the market is extremely healthy in the larger yachts sector, particularly from 60 metres upwards." Watch the video above for more...