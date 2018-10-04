Marcela began by telling us about the current constructions at the Icon shipyard, namely Project 280, an 84m with Tim Heywood designs: “For a dutch pedigree with a fast delivery, it’s a great deal on the market right now, and it has been having a lot of interest.” With a completed hull and a superstructure in development, the project is looking to be delivered in 2020.

Also coming together is Project Ragner, a megayacht that will be converted from a support supply vessel. Marcela is visibly excited about Ragner; the transformation of an icebreaker 68m into a luxury boat is something that is little seen on the market. Rugged exterior styling will contrast with the highest levels of interior by RWD, but the main appeal of Project Ragner lies in its capacity to explore.

Indeed, there is a strong argument to be made for a new trend in yachting that favours the practical and the adventurous; for functional, equipped yachts that can take you all over the world. Project Ragnar will be one of these vessels, possessing toys for the snow and even boasting an arctic plunge to go diving. “I think this is what the new generation of yachting wants - to go places,” says Marcela, “St Tropez and St Barts is like ‘been there done that’, and they want to explore further areas.” The fact that this is Icon’s second conversion, the first being Legend, is testament to her claim.

Talking to Marcela, it becomes clear that growth and expansion are the name of the game at Icon; they have even had to construct a floating dock to widen their capacity for refits, as well as hiring an additional 50 staff. Marcela attributes this growth to the reputation of the Dutch market: “Most North European vessels would prefer to go back to Holland to do their refit there because of the proximity of the suppliers and the efficiency - we are always on time, always on budget.”

Also big news at Icon is the shipyard’s recently announced partnership with Sunseeker. This is a collaboration which is mutually beneficial for both parties: “We are combining our strengths, because we can build metal boats and Sunseeker have the brand and the marketing and sales power,” Marcela elucidates. The partnership will start with a 49m Dutch pedigree and they plan to embark upon 4-6 projects per year thereafter.

Dutch builds are known for their quality levels, and so Marcela and the team at Icon are constantly striving to be the best. Therefore, despite the success and excitement surrounding the Icon/Sunseeker collaboration, Icon will continue their distinct and unique line of business in bespoke, custom and new builds.