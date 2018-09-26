Lürssen, a venerable figure within the superyacht industry, has been working exceptionally hard in the last year to continue to produce first-class yachts and lead the way in changing the game of yacht building. Lürssen has revealed that they are looking to make a move into the market of sub-90 metre vessels in 2019, with Peter Lürssen stating:

"We may be known for the very large yachts that we build, but we have built yachts of this calibre before and we believe there is a space for a truly bespoke yacht builder in the market to build yachts in this range."

As well as putting more emphasis on the 55-85 metre market, Lürssen is also going to be exploring more intensely the explorer yacht market.

"A lot of people nowadays are not looking for a 'yacht' yacht, they want comfort with the strength of a commercial standard vessel. It is cost-effective, and for those who will take the vessel to explore far-off destinations, they will want a vessel that is easy to maintain, repair and stock with supplies."

When asked if Lürssen would be stepping into the shoes of mass production yachts, Lürssen was quick to dispel any sort of rumours that the bespoke shipyard would be making any such fundamental change to their ethos. "All of our yachts are tailored to the individual taste and requirements of the client."

One change that will be coming in 2019 from the yard will be their focus on environmentally friendly yachting and production: "We have conducted a lot of research into exhaust fumes and attempts to optimise consumption of the emissions we produce as well as those produced from our yachts."

"We will be enlarging our cooperation with Blue Marine to see what can be done to maintain the excitement and the experience of being on a yacht whilst being on the ocean whilst being environmentally clean and efficient."