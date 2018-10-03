Rossi begins by explaining a little bit about what makes Lynx Yachts stand out; “Our shipyard focuses on fully-custom yachts and shadow vessels, we work with lengths from 20 up to 48 metres and we have a division of shadow vessels which is fully dedicated to the transportation of toys and tenders; what the client’s need and desire…”

With the yard's recent sale of the 24 Evolution in May, Rossi comments on what makes her so special, “She is special because the clients come to us with a list of desires and needs they’d like to have onboard, for example, cars, dinghy’s, jet skis and all kind of water toys you can imagine as well as extra space for professional staff including scuba divers, sailing instructors, personal trainers; this makes us really different from other yachts and traditional motor yachts…”

This year, the brand is presenting a new model, the Adventure 29, at the Monaco Yacht Show. Rossi gave us a breakdown of some of her stand-out features including her 8.2-metre beam which is quite large for the length of the yacht in order to allow more space inside. The 29-metre yacht also boasts a spacious beach platform and includes up to 30sqm free to enjoy the sea with family and friends.

With a further intriguing collaboration with Omega Yachts on a concept called LOV 38 in development, we look forward to hearing more from Lynx Yachts in the near future. Watch the full interview above.