Fabio Ermetto of Camper & Nicholson is confident that the brokerage firm will continue to thrive in coming months thanks to the successful implementation of their new strategy and vision.

As well as this, Camper & Nicholsons have been making their presence known globally with over 12 offices around the world and a strengthened team in the US. From the Camper & Nicholsons perspective, the landscape of yachting and the brokerage market, in general, is particularly positive.

Ermetto commented that "the larger companies are growing faster than the middle-sized companies. The market has grown thanks to a more positive economy which encourages companies to build and sell bigger."

This positive outlook is not least helped by the fact that "at Camper & Nicholsons [we are] lucky to have a very large and generous shareholder who does not come from the industry but is very interested in ensuring we progress."

With seven yachts on display at the show, all of which are available for charter or purchase, Camper & Nicholsons have come to the Breaking News Centre to assure you: "We are ready to show what we can do for our clients."