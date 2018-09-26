CEOs Henk and Jan-Bart's strategic initiatvies have brought Feadship to the forefront of the industry, where they continue to create quality and innovative boats.

"We are constanting improving the quality of the product and expanding the scope of what we do," says Henk, "Gradually we are adding more yachts and making it more comprehensive. We go ever larger, there are plenty of examples of that, but from time to time try and do something painfully small to keep us on our toes."

This is not the masterplan, however, for a company whose size and scope means that their strategy is generational rather than seasonal. Jan-Bart reveals big plans for a new Feadship facility in Amsterdam that is due for completion at the end of the year: "We will be able to build up to 160m... We see out clients demands going to bigger boats, and we really listen to the demands to our clients."

The emphasis placed on bespoke requests is where Henk and Jan-Bart feel that Feadship has the edge, citing one of the most intriguing vessels of their Monaco fleet, AIR. The owner wanted the 81m vessel to be a matte-black - a feat that Henk asserts many of his competitors would have struggled with, but one that they managed to accomodate with the use of nano-technology paint. "It's a good example of what we can do," he says.

On the matter of remaining ahead of the curve, Jan-Bart alludes to the companies future use of electric: "We see this development in yachts and we are super keen to be a part of that, we think we have a responsibility to do something for the industry."

Indeed, it seems that 'responsibility' and 'sustainability' are incresingly becoming industry buzzwords. Henk insists, however, that Feadship's eco-conscious ambitions are personal rather than corporate, to which Jan-Bart adds, "It is our responsiblity. The new facility in Amsterdam will be very eco friendly in that we will propbably be producing more energy than we consume."

After some big announcements in 2018, the Feadship CEOs are united in welcoming growth and breaking new ground.