Commercial Director of Northrop & Johnson, Cromwell Littlejohn, has high hopes for the brokerage this MYS. They are exhibiting two boats at the show, one of which is the debuting 72m Tankoa SOLO: “The Tankoa SOLO is brand new, this is her first time being seen before, she’s not even been delivered to her owner yet. She is spectacular, with a very calm feel inside,” shares Cromwell.

Also gracing Port Hercules is 39m Hakvoort Revelry, which is being unveiled for the first time after its refit and is available both sale and charter. The firm look forward to a enthusiastic response to these vessels after much anticipation.

When quizzed on any challenges that the company are facing, Cromwell conceded that the industry was experiencing something of a lack of inventory in the 40-50m range, but was eager to convey the strength of the market, especially at the upper end of the size spectrum: “The are spectacular opportunities in the larger boat market. Our clients seem to be moving up right now, opportunities are strong for buying.”

With growth looking inevitable and exponential, Northrop and Johnson are making big plans for the coming year. They have recently changed partners in Asia, bringing in Lee Marine, and 2018 has also seen the company expanding into Australia with an office headed up by Cameron Bray. We look forward to seeing what Northrop and Johnson have in store as they continue to forge a legacy in the brokerage industry.