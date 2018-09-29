In the Oceanco lounge at MYS, we caught up with Paris Baloumis, Group Marketing Manager at Oceanco on one of the most talked about superyachts at Port Hercules; 90-metre M/Y Dar. Her exterior designed by Luiz de Basto showcases a sleek silhouette and a stylish yet timeless appeal.

DAR is equally as modern and sophisticated inside. Her interior design by Nuvolari Lenard offers a groundbreaking visual with technological advances with true Oceanco DNA. She reflects both the latest advancements in glass technology as well as a firm first for a yacht in the Netherlands to be given the official Lloyd’s Register Integrated Bridge System (IBS) notation and designation.

With so many potential owner's choosing Oceanco the appeal to Baloumis is clear; "I think it starts with a proven track record. It's quite visible what we have delivered these last few years; very diverse very complex very highly technological projects."

Baloumis continues; "We delivered Black Pearl the sailing yacht, we delivered Jubilee, we delivered Dar..." names alone here spark enough interest to magnetise a broad range of clients who proved at the show to flock to the vessel.

However specifying the client demographic for Paris Baloumis is almost impossible. "It's very difficult to answer to that" shares Baloumis. "I wouldn't be able to say we appeal to either or the other it's more the personality we appeal to. If there's a personality that appeals to craftsmanship and innovation, that is a real appeal."

However, it's the accute attention to detail that make Oceanco stand out, reflecting just the commitment, drive and passion that ensures the shipyard remain ahead of the game in the 85m+ market.

A vision of colossal beauty across the sunbleached region of Monaco, this 2018 spectacle has had phenomonal feedback thus far. The vessel was both received at the Superyacht Awards Gala with infinite praise, while also being the talk of the show at each and every corner.