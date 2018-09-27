Tacoli commented that he was a little exhausted after only just finishing his first Perini Navi Cup working behind the scenes - with over 20 yachts participating, including 60m icon Sybaris, it is little wonder that Tacoli was overwhelmingly proud of the success of this year's sailing event.

We jumped right into proceedings with the ever-present question - What can you tell us about your new range of products? Which for Perini Navi, is always a dynamic, innovative and cutting edge selection for a household name across the yachting industry.

"Perini Navi has this peculiarity that it is one of the only companies which designs all of its own products. We are working on a lot of 40 metre plus sailing yachts at the minute, as well as two of our 56m yachts and a 74m Falcon rig."

With six yachts in construction at the moment across three different shipyards including their Turkish shipyard and their Spezia shipyard, there's no rest for the brand. The vessels include both sailing yachts at 60m, 47m and 42m, and three motor yachts at 56m, 53m yacht and a new 25m eco-tender which Tacoli thinks will be "Perini Navi's crowning jewel."

As we await the jewel of the ever shining Perini Navi crown, it is clear the shipyard have more on the horizon than ever before, just a glimpse at its Perini Navi Cup which took place from the 19-22nd September this year, and took the industry once more by storm.