The marina itself can accommodate yachts of up to 138m alongside and sits just 50 metres from the town centre. AJ Dando began conversation touching on the vast range of activities guests can enjoy in and around the region including skiing in the winter and cycling which is also popular in the area with professional teams based on the coast nearby. The town itself also offers michelin star restaurants with a three-star and two-star nearby.

Dando continues, “With the expansion of the yard, everything will grow alongside; the more yachts, the more people will come, the infrastructure grows and hopefully, we can accommodate all pleasures and needs for all the crew”.

Albert Morell further comments on what makes Port Denia one of the prime superyacht locations in the world. “Denia is the nearest point to Ibiza from the mainland in Spain, and that is something very important because at the moment Ibiza is one of the most important places in the world during the summer. But also the coast from Denia to Benidorm is a very beautiful coast with beautiful bays and towns… the location is one of the best locations you can have…”

So with location, activity and infastructure, it's no surprise that Port Denia's popularity is on the rise. As a result, Dando announces a syncro lift will be built at the port, with the slipways and travel lift already in place; “With the floating dock and transfer system we will put in means we can carry much larger yachts!”

Lastly, a few final words from AJ Dando on what makes Port Denia so special, “Because the Balearics are so close, and the popularity of the Balearics is growing… they tend to be full most of the time, so the overspill now is coming on to the mainland Spain. With our position in between the two international airports; a small airport for private jets and a helicopter pad really close by, good rates and with excellent restaurants in the area; we can accommodate for all the owners needs and captains and crew…”

We look forward to the steady expansion of Port Denia in the coming years.