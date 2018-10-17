We spoke to Jovana Zivkovic from Porto Montenegro at September’s Monaco Yacht Show about the services that visitors can expect to find at the glamorous yachting marina and village, and why many people are also choosing to call it their home.

“How we usually like to say it is that we’re a whole service home yacht marina,” she began by telling us. “And something in particular we can offer is tax free fuel that everyone likes and we put a big focus on the services we offer.

“So we offer 24/7 yacht assist and marina concierge services that are available to all of our customers and that are quite appreciated, I would say, throughout the years."

Porto Montenegro has also gained a reputation for its emphasis on eco-friendly living, and this is something that Ms Zivkovic was also keen to emphasise.

“We have all the needed facilities and we’re an environmentally conscious marina so that’s also a big focus today and will continue to be,” she said.

“When I say homeport I think that we are a marina that offers all the conditions one would need to actually have a pleasant stay with us. We have a lot of things happening for the captains and the crew and if someone wants to be with their family we have a full marina village with a lot of activities and services available to them."

In spite of the massive growth it has seen, there are plans to expand the marina even further, confirming that Porto Montenegro has no intention of resting on its laurels.

“In terms of our marina we are on 450 berths and we’re planning to stay like that for some time,” she explained. “We can have both full sizes and behind the marina we used to have a six-building residential village that is now growing, we have a 5-star hotel with new additional in terms of the buildings and new residential buildings are planned next year.”

These are just some of the reasons why many people are coming to visit Porto Montenegro and then returning permanently.

“We have both options,” Ms Zivkovic asserted. “So we have a marina that is open 365 days a year and people can come and enjoy for a couple of days and we also have a lot of families who come and live here. Right next to the marina there’s a private school and within the marina we have everything from supermarket and pharmacies to all the shops you’ll need.”