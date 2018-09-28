Amico & Co has set itself a very large project for the future; making Genova the new central yachting hub of Europe. "Alberto Amico together with other 30 yachting businesses has founded a new association called 'Genova for Yachting' which has a huge assortment of companies participating and a turnover of over 100 million euros."

The company is also currently developing a lifting equipment which can lift vessels up to 4000 tonnes, and the refit yard also now has six new slots for yachts between 60 and 90 metres. "We are also trying to improve our crew services, by providing shuttle services that connect the shipyard to the centre of the town to make their lives a little bit easier. Genova is at the centre of Italy and we are exceptionally close to Rome and Venice, so our location is excellent. We just need to show people what we can do."

"2019 will be a really important year for us..." Daniele's assurance that next year will prove to be fruitful for Amico & Co is not unfounded, as the refit yard has recently obtained AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) status. Daniele explained this milestone; the mark of a busy year for the yard which also launched a new website for its clients.

Commenting on political and economic challenges in the market, the impact for Amico & Co was: "In principle, the market has changed as it becomes more and more professional from a lot of points of view and is also becoming more organised because of the growing and ageing of the fleet, more and more capabilities and space are needed to keep clients happy."

On the future, Daniele closed, "This winter we will be incredibly busy, although I cannot say any names for privacy reasons. We will have a fully packed marina, mainly with yachts over 60 metres. We are completing a 20-year survey on a 60-metre yacht and we will also face a major refit on a 70-metre yacht for which we are still trying to finalise a deal."