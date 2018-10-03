Back in 2010, Tommaso founded Royal Yacht Brokers with his business partner in his hometown of Genoa. They have come a long way since then; now exhibiting the 40m S/Y Rox Star at Monaco Yacht Show.

"Rox Star is an incredibly appreciated boat during this yacht show," says Tommaso, "She is a boat that is a classic line on a gulet hull. People are coming from far and wide to appreciate the elegance and the design of the build."

A sailboat in a world of motor yachts at MYS, Tommaso argues that Rox Star is winning hearts and minds. "Motor yacht lovers don't necessarily like sailboats, but they come on board and really appreciate sailing for the first time. They appreciate the experience, they appreciate the spirit," he says. Although the 40m may not offer the volumes of a motor yacht, she has nonetheless recieved an offer from a motor yacht owner; evidencing Tommasso's claim that she really is something special.

It is the company's Bodrum office that brings Rox Star to the waters of Port Hercules; the second of six global offices also including Genoa, Monaco, London, Dubai and Miami. Tommaso, however, has his eye on expansion. Citing Pride Yachts' new build Illusion Plus as evidence of the current strength of the Asian maket, he tells us: "By the end of 2018 I want to explore Hong Kong, and maybe open an office there."

Ever present in the brokerage world, we look forward to seeing how Royal Yacht Brokers are represented in Fort Lauderdale, Antigua Charter Show and Miami Yacht Show over the next 12 months.