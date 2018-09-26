Bringing an incredible fleet of yachts, Burgess have returned to the docks of Port Hercules for the 28th year, having attended every MYS since its inception.

"We've got an unprecedented fleet this year," shares Beckett, "we have 27 boats on the water, 12 in the port and another 15 at anchor." Burgess' vast Monaco portfolio is worth a stunning 1.4 bilion euros, the CEO reveals.

Yet such a collection is hardly surprising for a company that have been on the scene for so long, and that is still growing exponentially. With thirteen existent global offices, and a 14th rumoured in an undisclosed location, Burgess' expansion is established.

"It is nice to see that we are operating at the front of the pack... We've dragged the company to the starting line of what's possible and the next 5-7 years are going to be very exciting," claims Beckett. Despite the company's reach, however, it remains at its heart a family business; Beckett calls it a 'labour of love' and knows all of his 200 employees by name.

When it comes to trends in brokerage, eco-conscious superyachts have made their way into the spotlight. Despite expressing skepticism on the label of 'green yachting', the Burgess CEO makes it clear that the industry have an environmental responsibility: "85% of the industry is motoryachts, that's not going to change and we need to work with that and make those yachts environmentally friendly. We are working towards that."

It it clear that pack leaders Burgess are taking every measure to meet the changing demands of owners and charter guests, and that forseeing the future of brokerage is a distinct priority: "The landscape is changing. There is going to be a big changing of the guard in the industry, we have some very good younger people coming through and we need to hand over responsibility."

With two major sales in the works, one of which Beckett reveals to be an existing yacht and the other a new build, it is clear that the Burgess plan of action is effective.