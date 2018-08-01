With 120 superyachts packed into Port Hercules, alongside throngs of fans hoping to sneak a peek of their favourites, MYS is offering an exclusive VIP package for those who wish to observe prospective charters or purchases in a more personal manner.

The Sapphire Experience is the official VIP package of MYS, and it will provide exclusive services including a tour of the Monaco Bay by private boat, personal invitations to exclusive events from luxury brands, lunch at the official restaurant of the show and an opulent courtesy car service. There will be a concierge service to take you to the show’s premium exhibitors and organise private visits to yachts of interest. This will be in coordination with exhibiting brokers and shipyards, in order for them to showcase the finest of their fleet for your consideration.

“The Monaco Yacht Show has a worldwide reputation for the exceptional quality of the collection of superyachts on display each year, averaging close to 50 metres overall. About 50 per cent of the yachts exhibited are less than two years old,” explains Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of the show, before stressing that, “We work in coordination with participating yacht brokers and shipyards in the interest, first and foremost, of the individual visitor, whether an owner or future client. And to help new clients who come to discover yachting, the MYS has a duty to offer them the best possible experience, with the supreme quality of the yachts on display, whether on the quays or in the water, as one of the leading criteria.”

The Infinite version of the Sapphire experience offers additional top-of-the-range services and entertainment to enhance the client’s experience in Monaco during MYS, details of which are available upon request. These tailor-made experiences are specifically for high-end clientele who are exclusively looking to purchase or charter one of the yachts at the show.

For more information on the Monaco Yacht Show’s Sapphire Experience, please contact:

Severino Sciortino, Private Client Manager. [email protected]