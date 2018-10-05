With 20 plus years of collaboration between the pair, this latest project is the result of a finely honed relationship both with each other and with the design craft. "We came up with a system to create more deck space onboard Ripple as well as greater interior space onboard sailing yachts in general."

The rigging for the sailing yacht has been hidden underneath the deck to make for more available space on deck - "The integrated sailing systems into the infrastructure will give more freedom and pleasure to the owners."

The inspiration for this project, according to Van Geest, came from nature and the natural ripples that are found on the shore, from ripples of sand to waves to the rippled layers of a cuttlefish. All of these finite layers and shapes proved to be inspirational for the design of Ripple.

In a desire to go get as close to the environment as possible, the design has also incorporated a very low back aft - "Sailing is a very unique physical experience and this particular vessel allows close contact with the water from all angles, particularly the low back aft."

Van Geest and Doyle concluded their intriguing interview with an appeal - "All we need is an enthusiastic client to take this concept to the next level and complete our vision."