We asked Grapin about the current projects at Winch Design which she is most excited for, to which she replied that she is most looking forward to introducing the world to Project Cosmos in 2022, an 80m fast displacement aluminium yacht built with Heesen. This striking vessel sporting a Winch Design exterior is stylish and sleek, and will reach a maximum speed of 30 knots.

Whilst this project is a reflection of Winch Design's key market of larger scale yachts, Grapin assured us that despite having a reputation for building larger yachts, Winch Design is keen not to neglect the 50-80m market. Of this, Grapin says "We have developed large and experienced teams who have honed their expertise when dealing with such complex projects as 80m plus yachts. The task is fitting all the luxury and lifestyle of an 80m into a 50m, for which our teams are well equipped."

Winch Design is already working alongside Heesen and Amels on two such projects; with Heesen, a 57m explorer yacht which will have more information on it by next year; with Amels, Winch is working on a 67m project due next year.

The concept of luxury lifestyle converted into the less practical space of a vessel is one in which Winch Design are well-equipped to handle, having worked on a number of residential development projects over the years - "In the past 10 years, we've really grown the residential design team. We now have nearly 30 people working on land-based projects. For us, everything is residential, as yacht owners want a home away from home. We really draw on the language of the residential market."

From this inspiration, Winch has also redesigned their website, launched this week, to combine aesthetic with the themes of happiness, calm, family time and the colours of the ocean. This new website launch is not the only new concept to come from Winch this year. Watch the above video to find out about some of Winch's future projects including two exciting new vessels and a number of exotic architecture projects coming in 2019.