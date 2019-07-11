Last year, hosts Ben Roberts and Monica Walton welcomed a star studded cast of industry tycoons into the Breaking News Centre. Burgess’ Jonathan Beckett and Peter Lurssen of Lurssen were among a string of CEOs who took time to share their views on a changing industry. A constant influx of staple members of the yachting community reminded us of what we already knew: anyone who is anyone in yachting was at MYS 2018.

Far from resting on their laurels after last year’s success, the Monaco Yacht Show organisers are giving extra impetus to ensure the show delivers the best platform for business. With the world’s largest gathering of superyachts descending upon one of the world’s smallest countries, organisers have taken measures to provide efficient solutions for exhibitors to liaise with clients.

Gaëlle Tallarida, General Manager of MYS, outlined the vision of the show this year. “Our responsibility is to offer our visitors an entertaining and instructive plunge into the world of superyachting, while serving the interest of the industry,” stated Tallarida. “In other words, to encourage encounters between final clients and the best players in the market.”

Serving the interest of the industry is at the core of the Monaco Yacht Show. Several developments over the last few years have increased the presence of those with serious intentions of buying or charting a luxury yacht. This year’s timetable has been amended with a later 11am start and 7.30pm finish to better suit preferential times for B2C engagement.

By prioritising a specific visitor profile and introducing more VIP initiatives, MYS has facilitated high quality business interactions over the course of the four day event. The Monaco Yacht Summit, where superyacht end-user clients can engage with industry experts prior to the show to better understand the yachting world, and the Sapphire Experience VIP program, are just two of many features which drive positive engagement.

“We want to attract people who are new to yachting as well as retain our existing client base, but at the end of the day we target HNWIs,” commented one yachting executive and MYS exhibitor. “I think that whenever a show targets very affluent people, it should offer an experience in keeping with their lifestyles.”

There is plenty around the Show to immerse oneself in this lifestyle. The Car Deck, offering prospective clients the opportunity to test drive prestige tailor-made automobiles and stunning motorbikes through the scenic streets of Monaco, is set alongside the Tenders & Toys exhibition to create a holistic superyacht lifestyle experience.

The Monaco Yacht Show 2019 will attract over 125 superyachts averaging a length of 50 metres, 42 of which will be making their public debut. The star-studded cast of this year’s show has been announced, and includes headline superyachts such as Palumbo’s 79.5m Dragon and Lurssen’s 95m Madsummer. The 29th Monaco Yacht Show in September is set to invigorate the industry once again.