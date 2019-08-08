MYS 2019 Latest Announcement

With a little over one and a half months until Monaco Yacht Show 2019, news is now coming through thick and fast in anticipation of the superyachting event of the year.

For exhibitors or businesses looking to hire a luxurious space in a refined setting at the heart of the show, look no further than the MYS Upper Deck Lounge. Redesigned this year across two floors, the Lounge will be available to private bookings for morning and evening events. The luxury space promises to be the premium area for hosting events at the show this year.

It will cater to events ranging across all kinds of occasions, from drinks receptions to business meetings. Catering at the Lounge includes plentiful first-rate options provided by Fairmont Monte Carlo offering cocktails and a range of breakfast choices. Guests will also enjoy sweeping panoramic views of Port Hercules from the first floor Horizon restaurant.

For morning events, the Upper Deck Lounge will be available between 8am and 10am for press conferences and other public relations events. For cocktail and drinks receptions, it can be booked from 6pm to midnight. It will also be able to accommodate up to an impressive 170 guests across its spacious double-floor layout, proving no event will be too large to host in the heart of this year’s show.

Availability is limited and the Lounge’s ideal space and location are sure to be a popular choice this year, so it would be wise to act fast to ensure your event at the Upper Deck Lounge is secured. For all booking enquiries, contact Laura Mangraviti, Sales & Logistics Executive for the Monaco Yacht Show, at [email protected].