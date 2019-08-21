1. TIS

The imminent arrival of one of the most formidable members of the global superyacht fleet in Monaco this year is certainly exciting news. This 111m Lurssen giant only left this shipyard in June, so this will be her first sighting at the show - and if you are able to see her, make sure that you do. Her stunning exterior, which comprises a long and well-balanced sheerline, is the work of Winch Design, as is an interior that boasts extraordinary volumes spread across 6 decks. TIS is a supremely elegant yacht, despite her colossal size.

2. Here Comes The Sun

Another Top 100 contender for the headliner position at MYS 2019, Here Comes The Sun is the largest AMELS yacht built to date at 83.00m LOA. Built in 2018, she features an elegant Tim Heywood 6-deck exterior with a distinctive paint scheme and a Winch Design luxury interior inspired by natural tones and materials. She is yacht to enjoy ocean life on a grand and timeless scale.

3. Secret

For sale and charter with Burgess, the arrival of 82.5m Secret is also making waves. This glorious Abeking & Rasmussen has been used only privately by her owner since her launch in 2013, but now, it seems, the secret is out. She offers a huge amount of versatile deck space across five decks, a jacuzzi flanked by sun pads and an intimate lounge on the aft sun deck. In short, M/Y Secret is one of the most hotly-anticipated charter prospects of recent years for a reason.

4. CRN 135

A project that has been anticipated for years now, the 79m project from CRN was delivered only this month, and is making her maiden voyage before debuting at Monaco Yacht Show. She is a must-see - both exteriors and interiors are a testament to the pedigree of the skill of the historic Ancona yard, as well as designers Studio Zuccon International Studio Laura Sessa.

5. Dragon

This 79.5m yacht is another newcomer to the global superyacht fleet. Completed earlier this year after only 27 months of construction, Dragon Columbus Yachts’ new flagship, benefitting from the advanced naval engineering of Hydro Tec and skilled interior design of Guida Design. Dragon is a yacht that combines contemporary elements with classic proportions, creating a profile that will never go out of style.

Monaco Yacht Show runs from September 25-28, we hope to see you there!