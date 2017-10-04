The talent behind the construction of Aviva requires no acquired expertise or industry knowledge, the taught and flowing lines from Reymond Langton Design mixed with expert construction of Abeking & Rasmussen is the perfect heralding project for a new approach to bringing the biggest and best to the waters.

“It was a big challenge for us because it was the biggest boat we ever built," explains Andre Jonker. "First of all it was the second boat for this client, so we built the little Aviva and then we built the big Aviva; which is positive because when you have a repeater it means you did everything right […] Inside you have a big paddle tennis court, something very very unique, I could tell you much more about the boat, but of course we have confidentiality.”

Abeking & Rasmussen also recently introduced a first-look at a brand-new project after a 74m superyacht moved from yard, to open air. We asked Andre more about the exciting new Eidsgaard-designed superyacht.

“This is also for a repeat client,” adds Andre Jonker, “we built a boat for this client seven years ago and now we do the next one. It’s the first time we’re working with Peter Eidsgaard design […] [Eidsgaard] is doing something different in design and styling."

With large yachts, naturally comes high levels of confidentialty; however, with new-build on the rise and a number of new yachts under construction in the shipyard, 2017 and 2018 continue to become the trend of busy years for Abeking & Rasmussen.