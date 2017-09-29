Sitting in the interview chair on the second day of the show, Marketing Director, Victor Caminada began by announcing his latest news. “This year we have to announce Pollux; it’s a rather large vessel for Amels, 110m. It will be just over 4750 gross tonnes,” he described.

Further echoing the successful design partnership we heard when H2 came to the News Centre earlier in the week, he continued, “We cooperate with H2, Jonny Horsefield, and it came out to be a very nice boat… Many people are looking at it, enquiring about it and excited about it. People don’t expect Amels to be active in that market segment, but we are!”

Speaking about the yard’s move into the larger market - 83m Here Comes the Sun Is the yard’s largest boat to date - Victor suggests a new era for Amels. In addition, two groundbreaking new yachts delivered this year, New Secret and Lili are sitting in Port Hercule for the show.

The yachts are certainly representative of the market and owner’s changing demands; New Secret is the first Amels 242 on show following Plvs Vltra, featuring full owners deck, pool on the aft deck and full beam spa area. Victor confirms it’s number 2 out of 4 242’s, proving the model is indeed a hit.

As long-standing shipbuilders, it’s Amels job to follow trends and a specific message of the show, reilliterated by Victor, is that the younger generation are beginning to lead the way. Of course, exploring far-flung destinations, environmental considerations and adding unusual features in smaller packages - all messages we’ve heard numerous times this week.

But the secret to staying at the top of the marker, Victor describes, “I think it's the entrepreneurship of the owners of the company, wanting to push ahead, willing to invest in new design and start building the boats on specification. A family owned company with a long term vision can set that standard.”