Superyachts.com showcase the eagerly anticipated MYS Breaking News Centre this 2018 hosted exclusively by Ben Roberts and Monica Walton. Returning to the docks of Port Hercules for its 10th year running, our former Editor-in-Chief Ben Roberts will play a pivotal role in the running of the show’s new and improved location.

With a wealth of experience gained from his longstanding position at the centre of the industry, Ben Roberts is an unvirallved source of superyacht knowledge. With this being said, there's no better face to make you feel at ease in the feel-at-home studio guests have come to know and love.

We are also pleased to welcome a new face at Superyachts.com: Monica Walton, who will be joining us for the first time as our Media Anchor. A qualified journalist, trained photographer/videographer and TV personality, Monica has been successfully promoting brands, products and destinations for a number of years, as well as inspiring others to travel.

Joining Superyachts.com in this very exciting period, Monica Walton has lots to bring to the superyacht industry. Hoping to combine her skills in video production and television to bring a fresh outlook to the Breaking News Centre, we look forward to seeing her thrive amongst leading figures across the superyacht sector.

As the countdown to the Monaco Yacht Show begins, we patiently await what will be a period of new revelations, ocean debuts and stand out launches taking the industry by storm. Year after year in true industry fashion, the Breaking News Centre will bare witness to some of the superyacht world's biggest revelations- and we can't wait to share this with you.