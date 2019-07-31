This year’s show certainly promises to be even bigger and better than ever, and its visitors will certainly be keen to spend every available moment soaking up the plentiful sights.

With that in mind, there are certainly times where the bustling crowds may lead one to seek a quiet space to relax, unwind and enjoy the moment a little. In the latest announcement, MYS has confirmed details of the C & C lounge, exclusively for superyacht captains and crew.

The lounge will be open for the entirety of the show, between the 25th and 28th September, between the hours of 8.30am and 7.30pm. As in accordance with last year’s operations, this space will only be available for the captains and crewmembers of exhibiting superyachts at the show, be it in Port Hercules or berthed off the Monaco Bay. It can be found set in two floors, perfectly located aside the Yacht Club de Monaco on Quai Louis II.

For those captains and crewmembers lucky enough to fall within the parameters of access, the first floor will represent an ideal relaxing space in the heart of what is sure to be a busy show – offering free refreshments, massages, music and other entertainment as well as unlimited Wi-Fi access until close. Meanwhile the restaurant located on the ground floor will provide breakfast and lunch.

A new addition to the C & C Lounge this year, there will also be an outdoor terrace for captains and crew to relax and enjoy some live music. From massages to chef masterclasses, captains and crew will be able to enjoy a range of immersive activities taking place in the lounge to entertain, relax and unwind. The full itinerary can be viewed here, on the Monaco Yacht Show official website.

Registration will be open to captains and crew for their four-day badge, granting unlimited access to the lounge and all it has to offer, from August onwards on myscclounge.com. The full program of entertainments on show will be available from September.

The 2019 C&C Lounge is sponsored by Abu Dhabi, Bordeaux Superyachts Port of Call & Refit, CAIM, Cummins, Dockwalk, Funair, Maison Del Gusto Yacht Provisioning, Porto Montenegro, Ports Toulon Provence Méditerranée.