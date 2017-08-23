In a collaboration between Cristiano Gatto Design and Cosmo Explorer, the intelligently sized and ruggedly styled I NOVA is an explorer built to travel the world. With a cavernous volume of 746GT, this 49.75-metre traveller is in a field of its own with more than enough space for 12 guests.

Exploration is becoming a focal aspect for owners looking to make the most of their time on board, and I NOVA is a superyacht built for that market. Her sleek, yet richly sophisticated interiors are also the product of Gatto design and works with the space to create both a home and workspace for those longer voyages.

The exterior follows form and function with exterior spaces dedicated to time on board, as well as the possibilities of adventure thanks to two tenders upper deck aft. Ample space is also set aside for relaxing in the more tropical climes, from folding beach club to spacious sun deck with Jacuzzi and awning.

Working with Vripack Naval Architects and Van Oossanen, this is also a vessel with outstanding sea-keeping abilities; a deeply reassuring notion for those hitting the MYS in search for the next big adventure.

Available for sale with IYC, this is undoubtedly an exciting addition to the MYS fleet given its capabilities, stand-out style and go-anywhere attitude.