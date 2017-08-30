Sinot Yacht Design is the studio behind the first impression of Aquarius, offering onlookers a mix of clean superstructure and the complex lines and large windows dotted across the hull. Within, the clean and open spaces provide space to breathe, with uncomplicated lines, decor and colour adding a touch of sophistication.

“The client is a very experienced yachtsman,” explained Henk de Vries during an exclusive interview on board at the 2017 Palm Beach Boat Show. “I’m not sure how many boats he had before this one, several, but he wanted us to create something that’s light and airy and open. It’s very clean, and that’s on purpose. The idea is that you let the experience stream in and don’t get too distracted by all the funky things going on.”

An expert in the world of hospitality, the owner’s art brings out the open spaces, and illustrates the lifestyle of being onboard Aquarius. The huge amount of glass in the superstructure adds to the experience of being on the boat, with uninterrupted views merging the outdoors with the in.

The staterooms and suites are an extension of the owner’s unrivalled understanding of luxury accommodation; showing a meticulous attention to detail, harmonious dimensions and scale. Up to 14 guests are accommodated in total comfort thanks to a huge beam of 13.50-metres, creating a hugely open layout which is used to perfection.

After hitting the water in 2016, Aquarius is a superyacht which is not only spoken about when in the marina, but an attraction for aficionados and spectators alike. One of the few true examples of classic meeting modern, this is the largest yacht at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show and a boat which will be admired across her time on the water.