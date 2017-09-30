One of the world’s leading ambassadors of environmental sustainability, stability and conservation, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco brings a new level of attention to the immediate situation facing the world’s natural order. Joining us on board Jubilee at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show, we discussed how the Principality of Monaco is setting a global example in sustainability, and how our industry, culture and the rest of the world can follow suit.

The platform of the Monaco Yacht Show, much like the Principality in which it lies, is a reflection of change and has become part of the Monaco DNA. Speaking about the show, we learned of its long history and the part it plays in the wider picture of the region.

“This yacht show is so much part of the contemporary image of Monaco now,” explains H.S.H. Prince Albert II. “It’s really ingrained into the fabric of the community and internationally, I think it’s really helped in the promotion of the Principality. The fact that we’ve been able to associate different types of awards to the yacht show in terms of sustainability and encourage that; also the Wood Forever pact that we’ve introduced to the yachting industry and, of course, the fact that this show is carbon neutral, makes it overall not only about the beautiful yachts […] but a great ambassador for the Principality in terms of prestige and showcasing Monaco as a centre for the yachting industry.”

The superyacht industry is always looking to become greener and more sustainable, driven by the designers, builders and new wave of owners behind it. The ocean is, after all, our playground and something which has been in the spotlight of the yachting community more and more each year. Monaco is the heart of that community, and with a global sustainability leader promoting, and even enacting, positive change; change and evolution is inevitable.

For a deeper understanding of the drive behind Monaco’s ever-increasing focus on sustainability, the initiatives behind the New York UN summit and the efforts underway to counteract climate change, watch the full video above.