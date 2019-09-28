Marcela de Kern Royer, Business Development Consultant at Icon Yachts has lots to boast about this Monaco Yacht Show 2019. The Netherland shipyard responsible for new build, refit and conversions has plenty of news across all divisions.

With conversions becoming a new trend within the industry, the dynamic ability to tranfform commercial vessels into a superyachts, it seems these steps towards innovation seem to be redefining the industry.

However the secret to their success seems to be collaboration. At the forefront of their innovation seems to be their strategic partnership with Sunseeker. With the 50-metre sunseeker being made at Icon Yachts is described by Marcella as "the perfect strategic partnership" because Sunseeker is "very strong in sales and marketing and we're very strong in building metal" continues Marcella.

"Sunseeker has a new strategy of superyacht divisions. Clients are very loyal to the brand and would like to build bigger! Unfortunately at their shipayard right now they are in full capacity so we're partnering up" she shares.

It seems collaboration for Icon Yachts is key. The idea for the two shipyards is to make a green yacht with low emissions, with a hull designed with efficiency consuming 60% less fuel. As conversation turns to conservation this year, it seems this is both topical, relevant and highly demanded by modern yacht owners, and also contributes to strides taken in sustainability for the yachting industry.

As leaders in refit in the Netherlands, it seems Icon Yachts is also expanding. Increasing their capacity to do more refit than ever, Icon Yachts have now also fitted a new dry dock, and open to hire new members to the seem too.

While the 84-metre Project Ragna set to take the industry by storm, as well as exciting collaborations in the pipeline, it seems nothing can stop this modern, innovative shipyard from a future of success.