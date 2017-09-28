On the second day of the MYS, Julia began by telling us the key reasons behind Lili's rise to fame,"The reason it's [Lili] The a charter powerhouse, is because it's a combination of great Amels Construction, great interior and many water toys."

However, her build isn't her only testament and Julia continues, "The reason she's really special is because Imperial manages the vessel." Further urging their hands-on approach, she elaborates on the brokerage's involvement in the charter process, "we recruit the crew, we train the crew, we manage the technical side of the yacht, we make sure the interiors, everything, is up to scratch."

Moreover, she stresses the importance of finding the perfect partnership between brokerage and shipyard, suggesting that Amels builds are in fact, the perfect fit for Imeperial, and that their pairing is so far, more than successful.

Advancing on the pairing, she speaks about the latest trends in destinations for charter, discussing the latest developments at Amels (in particular, the Damen venture) and how the support vessels are allowing guests to travel to more and more remote locations.

Later talking about Nobiskrug's Project 783, Julia delves into one of the ''best yachts ever delivered" and unveils her secrets to crew efficieny. To hear more, watch the full video above.