When it comes to quality, the curving lines and beautifully crafted first-impression of Jubilee embodies the work underway at the Oceanco shipyard. Already taking home two awards on the eve of its global debut, this 110-metre masterpiece was the platform for our conversation with Marcel Onkenhout and Paris Baloumis about new designs and the creatives behind them.

“We see very many special yachts around from our competition and our colleagues,” explains Paris Baloumis, Group Marketing Manager of Oceanco,“but Jubilee is really a striking design, very unconventional, fully custom, it is a PYC yacht and she as quite some accolades; she’s the largest yacht in the show, she’s the largest yacht built in the Netherlands and she’s special from all angles.”

With seven yachts under construction at the shipyard, Marcel Onkenhout introduced us to the latest projects set to hit the water in the future. “We have seven yachts under construction, one sailing yacht, two 90-metre yachts and all the others are above 100-metres; so enough to challenge the company.”

This challenge has created a portfolio of beautiful yachts on the water and new designs bringing increased levels of detail and creativity to the term luxury, Oceanco remains a builder to watch. For more information on working with the best designers, collaborating with Burgess on Jubilee and the secrets behind the biggest yacht ever built in the Netherlands, watch the full video above.