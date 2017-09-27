Because Global Exhibitions was already the biggest exhibitions company focused on the superyacht industry, it’s safe to say that the acquisition of FLIBS – the largest boat show, including superyachts, in the world – will ensure that their reach is now truly international. Having made this huge Atlantic jump, Global Exhibitions is building on the enormous success of the Monaco Yacht Show, and now plans to reach an even wider yachting community.

By creating a greater global reach among both suppliers and consumers, the combination of MYS and FLIBS fully supports the superyacht industry’s plans to create greater awareness of the Superyacht Life as well as its economic impact around the world.

At the same time, while the acquisition of FLIBS will extend Global Exhibitions’ reach in North America it will not detract from the dazzle of the Monaco Yacht Show and its incomparable Cote d’Azure setting, notes Charlie. "The Fort Lauderdale show is quite a different creature. It's a show that addresses the entire range of activity on the water. It creates a superyacht presence somewhat in scale with the Monaco Yacht Show but contains a wide range of other components, too."

The U.S. market is benefiting from solid economic growth and dominates with the expansion of the UHNW demographic. Answering to the expectations of this consumer, the key for Global Exhibitions’ plans for FLIBS is investment: "We're investing a great deal of funds into the physical presence there, with new dockage that will present better and be a better experience," Charlie states.

Watch the video above to hear the full interview and learn about Global Exhibitions’ exciting plans as they grow from strength to strength in supporting the global superyacht industry.