Barcelona, the thriving cultural hub of Spain unites the yachting community to the heart of the Mediterranean at One Ocean Port Vell. As the Spanish region continues to go from strength to strength, Paul Cook General Manager of One Ocean Port Vell gives us an insight; "People have seen how Spain has grown in the last three years as a destination, a charter destination but also as a home port" he explains, as alternative destinations across the Western Mediterranean take presidence.

One Ocean Port Vell, boasting world class facilities, bespoke services and events boasted their latest accomplishments; the MYBA show; "MYBA's has been the best charter show ever. For the first show we have done with them, we had some 57 yachts, over 100 exhibitors all over a 4 day period. It went really really well." shares Paul Cook, General Manager of One Ocean Port Vell.

In terms of new and recent developments, their 85 million investment into the Marina has reinvented the 1992 marina, with this yachting epicentre now catering up to 190-metres. The focus for the marina is "really specialising in 60-metres and above"; a real answer to the superyacht community as Top 100 Projects dominate this years Monaco Yacht Show, an example being the famed 110-metre M/Y Jubilee by OceanCo.

Yet a broader approach to ensuring the success of One ocean Port Vell is uniting and embracing the concept of partnership, a key factor in ensuring they cater to the needs and desires of their devoted yachting community, "We're not as strong as if we work collectively." states Paul Cook.

Paul Cook continues; "So, it may be seen that my next door neighbours are competitors, we are but we're not. Especially like minded marinas who are providing the same service, same quality of service and same ethos. What we should be doing is working together, talking together."

Yet one think that is evident to the success of One Ocean Port Vell, is the allure of the region. Whether you're indulging in their selection of 24 Michelin-starred restaurants in Barcelona, spending two days admiring its architecture or waking up to set sail through the Balearics or unexplored Costa Brava, Barcelona sets the scene as a perfect starter point for a Mediterranean charter, answering to all the demands of yacht owners.

"We very much promote spain and Barcelona and we're really passionate about selling the area and the destination" states Paul Cook, somewhere we doubt will lose its shine or its number one spot on your summertime charter list to the Med.