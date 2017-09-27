Even with a new fleet of exciting launches and cutting-edge profiles such as Thunder, Ester III and Jupiter, for Lürssen Yachts, the classic white yacht is going nowhere; however, the lifestyle on board is changing.

“We see that owners are getting more private, and spending more time on their yachts,” explains Peter Lürssen, Managing Partner of Lürssen Yachts. “They’re looking for something that fits their lifestyle [...] People focus more on their direct private needs.”

With this focus on private needs on board, the modern wave of evolution in design, innovation and construction is bringing the 100-metre plus lifestyle to the smaller bracket with an added future-focus on greener yachting.

“We see a lot of enquiries for yachts of between 70 and 90, maybe 100 metres and very few over. It seems to be a trend these days to go smaller and not so large anymore [...] they define their requirements and see if they can squeeze it into a 90-metre instead of a 100-metre.”

The latest acquisition of the Blohm + Voss shipyard was the main talking point of the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show, and with a year since the breaking news, Peter Lürssen updated us on the new and improved refit focus of the shipyard.

“We needed to restructure Blohm + Voss, quite substantially, we oriented the new building to naval work only. No more yachts. We’re focussing the repair and maintenance on yachts and commercial work but we try to get a one stop opportunity for the client and internally we look for the best opportunity for the clients.”

For the full story from Lürssen Yachts, with added extras such as green designs across 100-metres and the ideal yacht of the future, watch the full story above.