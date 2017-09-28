It wouldn't be an interview with Laura Pomponi without addressing her big projects that are shrouded in secrecy. From Nero to Daga, the designer begins, "Nero is what I consider a special refit project..." Continuing, she notes the three key points that anchored the project; "It's a refit where we target to respect the tradition of the vessel and bring in a contemporary inside following the brief of the owner and keeping the elegance of the vessel."

Met with a short time challenge, Laura notes it should've taken double the time, Luxury Projects produced more than satisfying results. We watched as Nero transformed from a traditional vessel into a modern masterpiece; chic and sophisticated with a nod to the old. Laura quotes, "from a gentlemen’s yacht to a lady of the sea!"

On Daga, Luxury Projects first exterior (and of course, interior), Laura hopes the incredibly laid-out, indoor-outdoor flow of her latest design can be built on the Amels-ready platform in the near future. Noting the spa and beach club as stand-out features, she speaks of enjoyment and the secret behind a successful designer/shipyard partnership.

"The collaboration of the design team with the shipyard was really, really amazing, we try to transfer our passion to clients and to all the team. Laura continues, "We really want to enjoy the project, we have this open-book approach. We listen to the brief of the clients and then try to transform his needs and requests into reality, trying to bring our taste and our knowledge."

A formula that's clearly working for Luxury Projects, we learn about the changing interior market and gain an insight into Laura's future projects. To hear more, find the full interview in the video above.