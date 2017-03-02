After a $133 million investment, Informa’s Global Exhibitions division is extending its reach into America after purchasing Yachting Promotions Inc. (YPI); ultimately bringing three of the largest yacht displays in Florida under their banner from organisers Active Interest Media.

Charlie McCurdy, CEO of Informa Global Exhibitions Division, said, “With this acquisition Informa Exhibitions becomes the world’s leading yacht show organizer.

Combining the world’s premiere show, based in Europe, with these five shows in North America creates a scale player in this attractive and growing vertical, further strengthening our relationship with leading yacht brokers and builders, providing good opportunities for cross promotion and extending customer relationships across platforms and geographies.”

With a global portfolio - that now reaches across the Monaco Yacht Show, Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, Yachts Miami Beach, Palm Beach Boat Show, St Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show and Suncoast Boat Show in Sarasota - Informa Exhibitions is cementing their position as market leader in high-calibre superyacht showcases across the globe.

McCurdy added, “With the addition of these Florida shows, and following the addition of Penton’s exhibitions portfolio in 2016, Informa Exhibitions is now Informa PLC’s largest division by revenue and profit."

Efrem “Skip” Zimbalist III, Chairman of Active Interest Media and future adviser over the acquisition, said, “We can think of no better company than Informa Exhibitions, with its global resources, to focus on the continued growth and success of these excellent boat shows while continuing to exceed the expectations of their exhibitors and attendees.”

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, which draws 100,000 attendees, 1,300 exhibitors and more than 1,200 boats each November, is the largest of its kind in the world and complements Informa Exhibition’s Monaco Yacht Show, the world’s leading event dedicated to the superyachting industry.

We look forward to bringing you more on the new exhibition tour de force as and when it emerges, leading up to our return and comprehensive coverage of each show later this year.