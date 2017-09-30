From S/Y Seven to two new and eagerly awaited motor yacht projects, we gain an exclusive insight into the build-world of Perini Navi.

With Seven at the show and The Maltese Falcon at anchor, Perini Navi are back at the Monaco Yacht Show once again with a proud display of the finest icons in sailing, as well as the latest. Seven, a 60-metre example of seamless style, was a focal yacht for those walking the show this week, giving Burak Akgul and the Perini Navi team a lot to talk about.

On the arrival of Seven, and with the show coming to a close, Burak began, “She’s a magnificent addition to the fleet of 60m and quite frankly having just made it to the show in her current outfit we’re all taken aback to the transformation that she had in this past couple of weeks to become quite the jewel that she’s seen to be at the show!”

This is the first launch of a new era for Perini Navi after a new investment brought change to the Italian mastercraftsmen. Speaking on the introduction of new management, along with a new vision, Burak informed us that the historic style is meeting an exciting future.

He elaborated on the state of change; “The announcement that we made on Tuesday; the merging of the two lines of production that we have of sailing yachts and also the motor yachts today being branded as Perini Navi… so one brand in which we market from now on. A massive step in hopefully a productive direction commercially speaking.”

For more information on the latest motor yacht projects, the recently sold sailing yacht project and the future of Perini Navi, watch the full video above.