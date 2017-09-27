Face to face with the brand new Chief Commercial Officer for the company, we learnt of changing times for the industry; but firstly on a personal level, why Fabio made the move into the realm of brokerage; "After 17 years in this business on the production side I decided to move to the service side to increase my experience."

He continues, giving a nod to the company's unusual ethos, "it's the closest company in terms of structure and mentality to a production company."

However, since Fabio's arrival into the oldest yachting business in the world, he's already noted some considerable changes in the way not only the house, but how brokerage now operates. "Obviously we have a lot of changes, almost by the week we are adding new brokers to the team, new people in all the positions, and there is really a lot of enthusiasm in the company, that's what I've found, so it's a great moment to develop," notes Fabio.

In fact, he suggests tthat the brokerage market is today, guiding us to think differently and be ahead of time - despite the often heightened levels of traditionalism in yachting. In the full interview above, Fabio further explains the impact of technology, from Whatsapp to Instagram; and the change in mentality of 'typical brokerage' as we know it.

To hear more about changing tides, and how the yachting experience is changing as a whole, watch the video above.