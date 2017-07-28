When drawing the project, Winch Design created a lifestyle of harmony, balance and versatility when spending time on board while Zuccon International Project created a progressive design reflective of the CRN approach to innovation.

Cloud 9's design concept is characterised by a sleek profile further enhanced by subtle design details in the superstructure and by the sophisticated elegance of the interiors, resulting in a world-class superyacht.

Measuring 74-metres, Cloud 9 was engineered by the CRN in-house team, bringing a flow of stability, space and comfort to a project championed for its balance between interior and exterior spaces with huge volumes and creative uses of space.

Launched at the end of January and delivered in spring, exhibited at the show with project managers Burgess, this superyacht is the latest addition to the headliners of the MYS and arguably the most exciting yet.

The new 74-metre yacht will be presented as a world première at the Monaco Yacht Show, where its strong personality and bespoke design will undoubtedly put it in the spotlight.