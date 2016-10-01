We speak to Gaëlle Tallarida about the activity across the show, and the industry activity ignition it creates in return.

“As you know we work for one year with my team, I’ve got a very dedicated team of 12 people with me, hard work but it’s such a pleasure when we discover the show and we understand why we are working so hard during the year.

“We have 45 yachts launched as a world premier this year in Monaco, we’ve got also some area dedicated to tenders, submarines…we’ve got also helicopters on the ground in different places of the show.

“We know over the years that [the Monaco Yacht Show] became the first rendezvous for the yachting industry and that’s why it’s important to make sure that exhibitors meet the right visitors and the visitors meet the right exhibitors and present their very selective products.”

