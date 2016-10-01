We sat down with Dickie Bannenberg, the studio’s Leader, and Simon Rowell, Creative Director, at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show to hear more about how the exciting project of Joy came to fruition.

“She’s our newest delivery this year, but more importantly our first exterior of - without sounding too grand - what we’ll call the newer Bannenberg and Rowell era. In the past, in my father’s [Jon Bannenberg] day he did several very famous exterior designs for Feadship […] so we’re following quite a back story if you like, and it’s exciting for us that she’s our first one. We’ve done several designs for shipyards but this is the first one to actually see the light of day and hit the water” Dickie Bannenberg explains.

“After Jon died in 2002, I joined in 2003, I think we pretty much started again the studio and rebuilt and of course because of the scale of the projects I think that naturally interior design sort of gathered momentum quicker. Exterior design is a rarer animal and so I think the last seven years we’ve been developing concepts, talking to shipyards, clients and, as Dickie says, Joy is the first realisation of that few years of developing that” Mr Rowell added.

“She represents the kind of design philosophy and line that we’ve been taking in the studio. Things move on – don’t forget she was designed the thick end of four years ago, so what you see on Joy now has been taken further down the line.”

