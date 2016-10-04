“We define ourselves as a luxury marina village,” explains Billy Ca‎ñellas, General Manager of Porto Montenegro “so it’s not just the marina, it’s a village with all the amenities, we have bars, shops, restaurants, retail, we have almost 60 retail spaces, we have a boarding school, we have the yacht club […] bit by bit we’ve positioned ourselves a premium luxury marina village and project.”

The 450 berths at Porto Montenegro are filling fast, and the growing demand for luxury escapes in the area is bringing more superyachts, and more superyacht professionals, to the dock.

The second MYBA Pop Up Show closed its doors earlier in September, and saw an incredible increase in attendants from across the sales and charter community; all prepared to discover more about the location which is bringing more owners to the shores and the marina village itself.

“It was a great success,” continues Ca‎ñellas, “a 65% increase in the number of delegates, and in a way it confirms the concept is great.”

