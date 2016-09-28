Expanding to a portfolio of attractive destinations, owner John Bruce tells us about his unique venture, based in the Caribbean and allowing a whole new client base to access the world of charter across the world.

“It’s a very, very easy way to charter a vessel. Whereas it used to take 2-3 days to find out if the boat was available, we are more centered around the day charter stuff or 2-3 day than week long. We still do week long but we’re pushing for the day charters.

“We have a few offices. I’m based in the Bahamas, we have Miami, and we’re opening up down in St. Maarten and in the Mediterranean next year.

“All the services are included, we do an all inclusive price so the guest knows what they’re getting before they even get on the boat. Most people that charter the boats; it’s their first time doing so. It’s very simple. You can go from finding the boat online to running the credit card in around 5-8 minutes. Meanwhile, we’re developing an app and our website is mobile friendly.

“In terms of opening up to a new demographic, there are affordable boats in there. Especially if there are 2 or 3 couples who want to share. It’s a way for people to get into the yachting industry and see what’s available.’’

You can watch the full interview in the video above this article and also keep up to date with all of our Monaco Yacht Show news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.