Jan-Bart Verkuyl is optimistic about the future, and with a new facility allowing up to 160 metres of construction in Amsterdam, the new CEO of the Royal Van Lent yard in Kaag has his mind on the challenges at hand providing opportunities for the future.

“We are in a very exciting time at the moment, the yachts, as you can see around you, are growing all the time,” explains Jan-Bart Verkuyl. “So for us that means more people that are working on the yachts, so that in itself is a nice challenge to make sure the craftsmanship that we’re famous for is continued in the future. We’re also investing in a new facility so both together are a nice challenge.”

