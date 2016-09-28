Speaking to Superyachts.com on the opening day of the Monaco Yacht Show, AMELS Marketing Director Victor Caminada began by discussing Here Comes The Sun, another AMELS project set to be delivered next month.

“We just went through her sea trials so we’re at the end of the build, but the original brief was to develop the largest limited editions from AMELS to date. It has a Tim Heywood exterior and the interior was chosen by the owner to be Andrew Winch, which is a very nice couple."

“The nice thing about it is that if somebody loves the boat, you can have a copy. And if you like to do a little tweak, that’s also possible. So that was the original brief, that we are flexible and that means wed can gain time and get the boat delivered faster than if you start off with a blank piece of paper."

