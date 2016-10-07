Speaking to Superyachts.com about the need for a vessel to store ample tenders and toys without needing a support boat was creator and owner, Aldo Manna and Jane Eastwood, Marketing.

“We’ve worked very hard over the last year to bring the 55 and unveil it here in Monaco. It’s a series of Sport Utility yachts and the idea is that you’re able to take with you all the toys and amenities with you. Too often now we see children inside the cabin on their ipads!”

“We’re already working on the 33m and we’re ready to start building all of them, the Ocea shipyard are working with us and we’re looking forward to getting underway.”

“The amount of toys you can get on a 33m is the amount you’d get on a normal 50-60m yacht. The Sport Utility decks and hangars have been revolutionised to get the most out of the space. It’s a really interesting concept if you’re doing a lot of cruising or long cruises with family - we don’t want anyone to get bored!”

You can watch the full interview in the video above this article and also keep up to date with all of our Monaco Yacht Show news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.