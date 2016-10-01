Mr Winch began by talking about one of his company’s recent creations, which has been making waves since launching a few weeks ago.

“We have two launches and deliveries within our yacht studio this year. Plus Ultra is a 74-metre that we’re completing at Amels. She left the yard about four weeks ago, she’s cruising now in Greece and Turkey.

“The first of the 74-metre series, a very beautiful yacht exterior by Tim Heywood and a very unique and elegant interior I believe by us. One off, she’s high gloss, sophisticated Cote d’Azur, very cool style of boat, classic but with a refreshing colour schemes and chic Mediterranean style.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above this article and also keep up to date with all of our Monaco Yacht Show news on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.