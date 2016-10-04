“We are focussed on new design and new projects so we are ready for any new clients that approach us,” explains Mauro Parodi, Head of Sales for Fincantieri. “A lot of projects are on the way.”

After the launch of Serene in 2011, and Ocean Victory in 2016, the new projects from Fincantieri are changing design with each concept, from Pininfarina to the latest Sundance.

“I cannot share any details but I can confirm that we are working on at least more than two important projects, brand-new, they are 70+ metre length, but I hope to have very good news to tell you soon.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above this article and also keep up to date with all of our Monaco Yacht Show news on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.