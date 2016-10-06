This innovative concept, stylish, comfortable and eco-friendly is shared in detail by Jeremy Lagarrigue who expands on the exciting features of this first flying motoryacht on the market.

“It’s the first time a flying yacht is ready for order it will give an exciting experience of an efficient boat. The Foiler boat existed 100 years ago but no one had the techniques to give this to the market.” states Jeremy Lagarrigue.

“The prototype here is 20ft long it’s an upscale model of the first one which will be a Foiler 41 and that was the boat we’ve worked on for the last 3 years.”

When unveiling the performance of the Foiler 41, its visionary craftsmanship, outstanding performance and technological advancements offer a unique water experience like never before.

“She works like a plane. It’s a normal boat and we had an option which is the flying possibilities so basically we will have the foil which is the wings that go below the water and these wings when you reach a certain speed gives you lift and this lifts the boat over the water.” adds Jeremy Lagarrigue.

Jeremy continues “New to that, we have a lot less friction so we have a lot more comfort [...] It’s just like a flying carpet sensation and also many advantages like all the noise that comes from the friction with the water, because we have a lot less friction it is a lot more silent.

"It’s the first boat from this size that will be hybrid so it will be Diesel electric. So when you go out of the harbour it will be electric [...] we are in focus with sustainability.”

